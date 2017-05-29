Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Very Likely to Impact BlackRock (BLK) Share Price

News stories about BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research group, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BlackRock earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media headlines about the asset manager an impact score of 87 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get BlackRock Inc. alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $441.00 price objective (down from $449.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.70.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 11.20%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.11%.

In other BlackRock news, insider Mark Mccombe sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.98, for a total transaction of $202,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-very-likely-to-impact-blackrock-blk-share-price.html.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc (BlackRock) is an investment management company. BlackRock provides a range of investment and risk management services to institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its diverse platform of active (alpha) and index (beta) investment strategies across asset classes enables the Company to tailor investment outcomes and asset allocation solutions for clients.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.