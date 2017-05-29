Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.18

Media stories about Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, AlphaOne reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 45 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America Corp upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays PLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co in a report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co in a report on Friday, April 28th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co’s dividend payout ratio is 39.81%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co is a metals service center company in North America (the United States and Canada). As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s network of metals service centers operated over 300 locations in 39 states in the United States and in 12 other countries (Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, France, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, South Korea, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom).

