Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Callidus Software (CALD) Share Price

News articles about Callidus Software (NASDAQ:CALD) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Callidus Software earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news articles about the technology company an impact score of 42 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of research firms have commented on CALD. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Callidus Software in a research report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.50 price target on shares of Callidus Software in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Callidus Software from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Callidus Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Dougherty & Co upgraded Callidus Software from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callidus Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

In related news, EVP Jimmy C. Duan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $319,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,329,295.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Callidus Software

Callidus Software Inc (Callidus) is a provider of cloud-based sales, marketing, learning and customer experience solutions. The Company’s CallidusCloud enables its customers to manage their Lead to Money process with a suite of solutions that identify leads, implement territory and quota plans, enable sales forces, automate bid configuration pricing and quoting, manage contracts, streamline sales compensation and capture customer feedback, among others.

