Delta Air Lines (DAL) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

News stories about Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Delta Air Lines earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned press coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 80 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) opened at 50.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.32 and a 200-day moving average of $48.38. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $52.76. Delta Air Lines also was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 17,200 put options on the company. This is an increase of 162% compared to the average volume of 6,564 put options.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post $5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.04%.

Several analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Vetr downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.43 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.26.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $220,707.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,829.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis S. Blake purchased 5,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.12 per share, for a total transaction of $249,939.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,130.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 251,165 shares of company stock worth $269,580 and have sold 49,575 shares worth $2,441,266. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States and across the world. The Company’s segments include Airline and Refinery. The Company’s route network is centered around a system of hub, international gateway and airports that the Company operates in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

