Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Alpha One. The research group, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave press coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 25 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) opened at 40.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 1.05. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day moving average is $36.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.29%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BIP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. in a report on Friday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.70.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy and communications infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe and Asia Pacific. The Company’s segments include utilities, transport, energy, communications infrastructure and other. The utilities segment consists of regulated businesses, including regulated distribution (electricity and natural gas connections), electricity transmission and a regulated terminal (coal export terminal).

