Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research group, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news coverage about the closed-end fund an impact score of 33 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment fund. The Fund seeks total investment return comprising long-term capital appreciation and current income through investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. It allocates its portfolio assets on an approximately equal basis among several independent investment management organizations having various investment styles recommended and monitored by its investment advisor.

