Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Unlikely to Affect J B Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) Share Price

News coverage about J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. J B Hunt Transport Services earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media stories about the transportation company an impact score of 40 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get J B Hunt Transport Services Inc alerts:

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) traded down 0.53% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,026 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.81. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $102.38.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services will post $3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.08%.

JBHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Cowen and Company dropped their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Unlikely to Affect J B Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) Share Price” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-unlikely-to-affect-j-b-hunt-transport-services-jbht-share-price.html.

In other news, SVP John Kuhlow sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.68, for a total transaction of $48,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a surface transportation, delivery, and logistics company in North America. The Company segments include Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) and Truck (JBT). The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and delivery services to a range of customers and consumers throughout the continental United States, Canada and Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.