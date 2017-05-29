Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Aramark (ARMK) Stock Price

News headlines about Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) have trended somewhat positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Aramark earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 59 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Aramark alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARMK. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their target price on Aramark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.70.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) traded down 0.03% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051,984 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.77. Aramark has a 12-month low of $31.38 and a 12-month high of $38.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.48.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post $1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.03%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Aramark (ARMK) Stock Price” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-likely-to-impact-aramark-armk-share-price-updated.html.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark is a global provider of food, facilities and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, and sports, leisure and corrections clients. The Company operates through three segments: Food and Support Services North America (FSS North America), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.