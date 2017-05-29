Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Moneygram International (MGI) Share Price

Media coverage about Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Moneygram International earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 91 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $386.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.92 million. Moneygram International had a net margin of 0.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Feltl & Co. lowered shares of Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.81.

About Moneygram International

MoneyGram International, Inc (MoneyGram) is a global provider of money transfer services. The Company operates through two segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Company offers its services under the MoneyGram brand. The Company’s Global Funds Transfer Segment provides money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

