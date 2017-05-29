InterDigital (IDCC) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. InterDigital earned a news impact score of 0.10 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media stories about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 92 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) traded down 0.24% during trading on Monday, reaching $82.60. 212,146 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.67. InterDigital has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $102.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.25.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $94.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.90 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 33.71%. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that InterDigital will post $2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IDCC. Zacks Investment Research raised InterDigital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.50 price target on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Benchmark Co. began coverage on InterDigital in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

In other InterDigital news, EVP Lawrence F. Shay sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $687,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,573.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Brezski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $849,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,947.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,469,658 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies for wireless communications. The Company is focused on three technology areas: cellular wireless technology, Internet of things (IoT) technology, and, through its Hillcrest Laboratories, Inc (Hillcrest Labs) subsidiary, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

