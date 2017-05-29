Teekay Tankers (TNK) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.13

Media headlines about Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Teekay Tankers earned a news impact score of 0.13 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media coverage about the shipping company an impact score of 86 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) traded down 1.53% on Monday, hitting $1.93. 1,079,003 shares of the stock traded hands. Teekay Tankers has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $3.84. The stock has a market cap of $317.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.26.

Get Teekay Tankers Ltd. alerts:

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 29th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Teekay Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America Corp reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $1.80 target price (down previously from $2.25) on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teekay Tankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.59.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Teekay Tankers (TNK) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.13” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-very-likely-to-impact-teekay-tankers-tnk-share-price-updated-updated.html.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. is an international provider of marine transportation to the oil industries. The Company’s business is to own crude oil and product tankers. The Company has two segments: conventional tanker and ship-to-ship transfer. Its conventional tanker segment consists of the operation of all of its tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.