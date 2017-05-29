Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Very Likely to Impact Allegion PLC (ALLE) Stock Price

Media stories about Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) have been trending somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Allegion PLC earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media stories about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 87 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Allegion PLC in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Allegion PLC from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Allegion PLC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion PLC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) traded down 0.10% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.38. 655,882 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 1.07. Allegion PLC has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.51 and its 200-day moving average is $71.33.

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $548.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.97 million. Allegion PLC had a return on equity of 263.12% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post $3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Allegion PLC’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey M. Wood sold 4,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total transaction of $325,150.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,788.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 7,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $592,374.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Allegion PLC

Allegion Public Limited Company is a provider of security products and solutions. The Company offers a portfolio of mechanical and electronic security products across a range of brands. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East, India and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. Its products include door closers and controls; door and door frames (steel); electronic security products; electronic and biometric access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks and key systems; time, attendance and workforce productivity systems, and other accessories.

