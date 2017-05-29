Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect LGI Homes (LGIH) Stock Price

Press coverage about LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research group, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. LGI Homes earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 54 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $162.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LGIH. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of LGI Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. LGI Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

In other news, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 4,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $137,393.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,152.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $304,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 534,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,286,995.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,735 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,463. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc is a homebuilder and land developer. The Company is engaged in the design, construction, marketing and sale of new homes in markets in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington and Tennessee. The Company operates through five segments: the Texas division, the Southwest division, the Southeast division, the Florida division and the Northwest division.

