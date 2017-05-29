Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Synthetic Biologics (SYN) Share Price

Media stories about Synthetic Biologics (NYSEMKT:SYN) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research group, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Synthetic Biologics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.05 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 97 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Synthetic Biologics in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Synthetic Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.46.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEMKT:SYN) traded up 2.5000% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.6068. The stock had a trading volume of 675,463 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average is $0.75. Synthetic Biologics has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $2.25. The stock’s market capitalization is $73.97 million.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEMKT:SYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synthetic Biologics will post ($0.21) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc is a clinical-stage company. The Company is engaged in developing therapeutics to protect the gut microbiome while targeting pathogen-specific diseases. The Company’s lead product candidates in Phase II development are SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane-producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C), and SYN-004, which is designed to protect the gut microbiome (gastrointestinal (GI) microflora) from the effects of certain commonly used intravenous (IV) antibiotics for the prevention of C.

