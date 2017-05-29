Soligenix, Inc. (SNGX) Given a $4.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Maxim Group set a $4.00 price objective on Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) opened at 2.32 on Wednesday. Soligenix has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $8.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77. The stock’s market capitalization is $13.16 million.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Soligenix will post ($0.63) earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk sold 160,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $502,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases. The Company operates through two segments: BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. Its BioTherapeutics segment is developing a photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate (BDP) for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, and its innate defense regulator (IDR) technology, dusquetide (SGX942) for the treatment of oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

