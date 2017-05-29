Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM) Getting Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

Press coverage about Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) has trended somewhat negative on Monday, according to Alpha One. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile earned a news sentiment score of -0.12 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave press coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SQM. Deutsche Bank AG lowered Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Vetr upgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.88 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.65.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $553.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.35 million.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.13. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.43%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM) Getting Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, AlphaOne Reports” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/sociedad-quimica-y-minera-de-chile-sqm-receiving-somewhat-negative-media-coverage-study-finds-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA (SQM), is a producer of potassium nitrate and iodine. The Company produces specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride, potassium sulfate and certain industrial chemicals. Its segments include specialty plant nutrients, industrial chemicals, iodine and derivatives, lithium and derivatives, potassium, and other products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.