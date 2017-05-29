Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) Shares Bought by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Snap-on by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,403,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,635,000 after buying an additional 126,540 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,136,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,651,000 after buying an additional 238,748 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 66.7% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 795,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,909,000 after buying an additional 318,427 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 711,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,044,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 608,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,283,000 after buying an additional 74,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) opened at 160.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.11. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $145.17 and a 52-week high of $181.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.05. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $887.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post $10.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Wunderlich lifted their target price on Snap-on from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap-on has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.83.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.88, for a total transaction of $7,344,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeanne M. Moreno sold 12,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $2,199,511.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,198.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,092 shares of company stock worth $15,007,325. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated is a manufacturer and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions. The Company’s segments include the Commercial & Industrial Group, the Snap-on Tools Group, the Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services. The Commercial & Industrial Group consists of business operations serving a range of industrial and commercial customers, including customers in the aerospace, natural resources, government, power generation, transportation and technical education markets.

