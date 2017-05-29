JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Smith & Nephew plc (SN) Price Target to GBX 1,280

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,345 ($17.50) to GBX 1,280 ($16.65) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SN. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,144 ($14.88) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew plc in a report on Friday, May 5th. Numis Securities Ltd reissued an add rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.56) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew plc in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price target on Smith & Nephew plc from GBX 1,150 ($14.96) to GBX 1,200 ($15.61) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group AG raised their price target on Smith & Nephew plc from GBX 1,160 ($15.09) to GBX 1,200 ($15.61) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,301 ($16.92) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew plc in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,279.58 ($16.65).

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) opened at 1349.906 on Monday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,064.91 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,351.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,285.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,211.25. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 11.80 billion.

In related news, insider Olivier Bohuon sold 8,031 shares of Smith & Nephew plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,222 ($15.90), for a total transaction of £98,138.82 ($127,668.56).

About Smith & Nephew plc

Smith & Nephew plc is a medical technology company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling medical devices and services. Its products and services include Sports Medicine Joint Repair, Arthroscopic Enabling Technologies (AET), Trauma & Extremities, Other Surgical Businesses, Knee Implants, Hip Implants, Advanced Wound Care, Advanced Wound Bioactives and Advanced Wound Devices.

