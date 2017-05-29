Media headlines about SMART Technologies (NASDAQ:SMT) (TSE:SMA) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to AlphaOne. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SMART Technologies earned a daily sentiment score of 0.22 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 100 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect SMART Technologies (SMT) Stock Price” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/smart-technologies-smt-earning-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-report-shows-updated-updated.html.

SMART Technologies Company Profile

SMART Technologies Inc (SMART) is a provider of technology solutions. SMART solutions include large-format displays, collaboration software and services that enable teaching, learning and work experiences in schools and workplaces. Its hardware and software products for the education market include SMART Board interactive flat panels, SMART kapp digital capture board, SMART Board interactive whiteboards, SMART Learning Suite Software, SMART Notebook collaborative learning software, SMART lab, SMART response 2, SMART amp collaborative learning software and SMART Exchange.

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.