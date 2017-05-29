SMA Solar Technology AG (S92) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Independent Research GmbH

SMA Solar Technology AG (ETR:S92) has been assigned a €20.00 ($22.47) price target by equities researchers at Independent Research GmbH in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

SMA Solar Technology AG Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG is a Germany-based developer of photovoltaic (PV) system technology. The Company operates through five segments: Residential, Commercial, Utility, Off-Grid and Storage and Service. The Residential segment focuses on small PV systems for private applications with micro and string inverters, energy management solutions, storage systems and communication products and accessories.

