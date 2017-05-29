Brokerages Set SLM Corp (SLM) Target Price at $11.56

Shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.56.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. FBR & Co set a $14.00 target price on shares of SLM Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of SLM Corp in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Off Wall Street reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of SLM Corp in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of SLM Corp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLM Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get SLM Corp alerts:

SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $268.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.24 million. SLM Corp had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $112,567.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,433.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 19,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $225,901.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,861.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,293 shares of company stock worth $2,562,069. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SLM Corp by 44.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,438 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in SLM Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SLM Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SLM Corp during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SLM Corp during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/slm-corp-slm-given-average-recommendation-of-buy-by-brokerages-updated.html.

SLM Corp Company Profile

SLM Corporation (Sallie Mae) is the nation’s saving, planning, and paying for college company. Sallie Mae offers products, which promote personal finance including private education loans, Upromise rewards, scholarship search, college financial planning tools, insurance, and online retail banking.

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.