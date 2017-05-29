Silvercorp Metals (SVM) Given News Sentiment Score of -0.02

Press coverage about Silvercorp Metals (NYSE:SVM) has trended somewhat negative recently, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Silvercorp Metals earned a media sentiment score of -0.02 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 60 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.0074 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc (Silvercorp) is a silver-producing Canadian mining company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of silver-related mineral properties in China. The Company’s segments include Mining, including projects, such as Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong and Other, and Administrative, which includes Beijing and Vancouver.

