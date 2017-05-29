Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Position Held by Irving Magee Investment Management

Irving Magee Investment Management held its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Silicon Laboratories makes up 4.4% of Irving Magee Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Irving Magee Investment Management owned about 0.37% of Silicon Laboratories worth $11,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLAB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $24,416,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth $26,565,000. Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 110.7% in the first quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 218,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,071,000 after buying an additional 114,799 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 90.9% in the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 210,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,435,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth $5,662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) traded up 0.95% on Monday, reaching $74.50. The company had a trading volume of 136,444 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.35 and its 200-day moving average is $69.43. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $44.52 and a 52 week high of $77.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $179 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.89 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.81%. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post $2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.18.

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 26,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $1,912,962.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Wood sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,495 shares of company stock valued at $3,245,564 in the last quarter. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc is a provider of silicon, software and solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), Internet infrastructure, industrial, consumer and automotive markets. The Company operates through mixed-signal analog intensive products segment. It provides analog-intensive, mixed-signal solutions for use in a range of electronic products in various applications for the IoT market.

