Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) had its price objective cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Friday morning. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Northcoast Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $88.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.63. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. SRB Corp increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 27.0% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 16.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth about $146,000.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited is a retailer of diamond jewelry. The Company’s segments include the Sterling Jewelers division; the Zale division, which consists of the Zale Jewelry and Piercing Pagoda segments; the UK Jewelry division, and Other. The Sterling Jewelers division’s stores operate in the United States principally as Kay Jewelers (Kay), Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry (Jared) and Jared Vault.

