Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG) Declares $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th.

Signet Jewelers has increased its dividend by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Signet Jewelers has a payout ratio of 17.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Signet Jewelers to earn $7.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 7.93%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on SIG shares. Citigroup Inc decreased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 target price on Signet Jewelers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet cut Signet Jewelers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Instinet restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited is a retailer of diamond jewelry. The Company’s segments include the Sterling Jewelers division; the Zale division, which consists of the Zale Jewelry and Piercing Pagoda segments; the UK Jewelry division, and Other. The Sterling Jewelers division’s stores operate in the United States principally as Kay Jewelers (Kay), Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry (Jared) and Jared Vault.

