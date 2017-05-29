Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Stake Lowered by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 6.6% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $123,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $201,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $680.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.40 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNPS. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America Corp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Pacific Crest reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.78.

In other news, Director John Schwarz sold 21,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $1,530,515.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Geus Aart De sold 264,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $18,746,640.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 220,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,631,644.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 304,246 shares of company stock valued at $21,608,505. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides software, intellectual property (IP) and services. The Company supplies the electronic design automation (EDA) software that engineers use to design and test integrated circuits, also known as chips. It also offers IP products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs rather than designing those circuits themselves.

