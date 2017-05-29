Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SWIR) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Sierra Wireless worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the first quarter worth approximately $551,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,563,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 743.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 164,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 145,059 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,090,605 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,044,000 after buying an additional 151,000 shares during the period. 22.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vetr lowered Sierra Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.45 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $23.50) on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Monday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Sierra Wireless from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a $30.00 price target on Sierra Wireless and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.22.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc is engaged in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with wireless solutions for organizations. The Company’s OEM Solution segment offers cellular embedded wireless modules for IoT connectivity, including an embedded application framework to support customer applications. The Company’s Enterprise Solution segment offers intelligent routers and gateways, including management tools and applications that enable cellular connectivity.

