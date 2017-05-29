Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SWIR) PT Raised to $25.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, May 3rd. They currently have a sector perform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SWIR. Vetr cut Sierra Wireless from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $33.45 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a market perform rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $23.50) on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. First Analysis reiterated an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $13.50) on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Wireless from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.22.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) opened at 26.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.73 million, a PE ratio of 59.18 and a beta of 1.90. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $30.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,563,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 743.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 164,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 145,059 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 21.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,362 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the first quarter valued at $4,176,000. 22.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless, Inc is engaged in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with wireless solutions for organizations. The Company’s OEM Solution segment offers cellular embedded wireless modules for IoT connectivity, including an embedded application framework to support customer applications. The Company’s Enterprise Solution segment offers intelligent routers and gateways, including management tools and applications that enable cellular connectivity.

