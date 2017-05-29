Legg Mason Inc (LM) Position Maintained by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC held its position in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Legg Mason by 235.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Legg Mason by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason during the first quarter worth about $219,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) traded down 0.35% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.30. 1,264,476 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.37 and its 200-day moving average is $34.48. Legg Mason Inc has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $38.99.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $723.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.50 million. Legg Mason had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Legg Mason Inc will post $2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Legg Mason’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio is 87.13%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LM shares. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Monday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Legg Mason presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

In other Legg Mason news, insider Terence Johnson sold 13,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $464,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,273,392.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ursula Schliessler sold 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $65,245.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,098.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,847 shares of company stock worth $856,877 in the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in providing asset management and related financial services to individuals, institutions, corporations and municipalities. The Company operates through Global Asset Management segment. Global Asset Management provides investment advisory services to institutional and individual clients and to the Company-sponsored investment funds.

