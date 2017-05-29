Lipocine Inc (LPCN) Short Interest Up 6.2% in April

Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,774,743 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the March 31st total of 1,671,769 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,462 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Lipocine during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Lipocine during the third quarter worth approximately $935,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lipocine by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Lipocine by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,178,704 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lipocine by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 32,874 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine (LPCN) remained flat at $3.64 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 391,720 shares. Lipocine has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $9.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average is $3.77. The firm’s market capitalization is $70.11 million.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. Equities research analysts predict that Lipocine will post ($1.12) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LPCN. Canaccord Genuity set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lipocine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 price target on shares of Lipocine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on applying its oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products in the area of men’s and women’s health. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for bioavailable drugs.

