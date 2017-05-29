Innoviva Inc (INVA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,337,021 shares, a drop of 51.5% from the March 31st total of 19,263,567 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,616,136 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 12.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) traded up 0.66% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,283,228 shares. Innoviva has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.72.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $40.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.66 million. Innoviva had a negative return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 44.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Innoviva will post $1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Theodore J. Jr. Witek sold 7,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $93,858.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 251,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,135.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in Innoviva by 62.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 377,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 145,305 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Innoviva by 1.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innoviva by 28.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 165,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 36,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Innoviva by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Innoviva by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,251,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,724,000 after buying an additional 92,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INVA. Cowen and Company set a $16.00 target price on Innoviva and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc, formerly Theravance, Inc, is engaged in the development, commercialization and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. It focuses on the respiratory assets partnered with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), including RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA (fluticasone furoate (FF)/vilanterol (VI)) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/vilanterol (UMEC/VI)).

