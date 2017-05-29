Short Interest in Exar Co. (EXAR) Declines By 61.2%

Exar Co. (NYSE:EXAR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 28th, there was short interest totalling 304,022 shares, a drop of 61.2% from the April 13th total of 782,554 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 947,153 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAR. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Exar by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Exar by 16.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exar by 8.6% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Exar during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Exar by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXAR. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Exar in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Cowen and Company raised their price objective on shares of Exar from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Exar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of Exar (NYSE:EXAR) remained flat at $12.99 during mid-day trading on Monday. 52 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.19. Exar has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $13.05.

About Exar

Exar Corporation (Exar) designs, develops and markets analog mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) and sub-system solutions. The Company’s products are deployed in a range of applications, such as industrial, instrumentation and medical equipment, networking and telecommunication systems, servers, enterprise storage systems, flat panel displays, light emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions, set top boxes and digital video recorders.

