Ambev SA (ABEV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ambev SA (NYSE:ABEV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,607,769 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the March 31st total of 28,101,717 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,239,877 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABEV. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambev SA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC raised its stake in Ambev SA by 36.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 17,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Ambev SA by 11.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Ambev SA during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev SA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 7.33% of the company’s stock.
ABEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambev SA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup Inc cut shares of Ambev SA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.21.
Shares of Ambev SA (NYSE:ABEV) traded up 0.87% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.77. 14,947,223 shares of the company traded hands. Ambev SA has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $6.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44.
About Ambev SA
Ambev SA, formerly Inbev Participacoes Societarias SA, is a Brazil-based company engaged in the brewing sector. The Company produces and sells beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated (NANC) beverages across the Americas. The Company’s activities are divided into three segments: Latin America North, including sell of beer, CSD and NANC drinks in Brazil, as well as operations in Dominican Republic, Saint Vincent, Antigua, Dominica, Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua and Cuba; Latin America South, distributing products in Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay, Chile, Ecuador, Peru and Colombia, and Canada, represented by Labatt’s operations, which comprises sales in Canada.
