Ambev SA (ABEV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ambev SA (NYSE:ABEV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,607,769 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the March 31st total of 28,101,717 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,239,877 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABEV. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambev SA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC raised its stake in Ambev SA by 36.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 17,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Ambev SA by 11.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Ambev SA during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev SA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambev SA alerts:

ABEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambev SA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup Inc cut shares of Ambev SA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.21.

Shares of Ambev SA (NYSE:ABEV) traded up 0.87% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.77. 14,947,223 shares of the company traded hands. Ambev SA has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $6.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ambev SA (ABEV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/short-interest-in-ambev-sa-abev-increases-by-16-0-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Ambev SA

Ambev SA, formerly Inbev Participacoes Societarias SA, is a Brazil-based company engaged in the brewing sector. The Company produces and sells beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated (NANC) beverages across the Americas. The Company’s activities are divided into three segments: Latin America North, including sell of beer, CSD and NANC drinks in Brazil, as well as operations in Dominican Republic, Saint Vincent, Antigua, Dominica, Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua and Cuba; Latin America South, distributing products in Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay, Chile, Ecuador, Peru and Colombia, and Canada, represented by Labatt’s operations, which comprises sales in Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.