Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Serco Group plc (SRP)

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, May 16th.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SRP. Peel Hunt raised their price target on Serco Group plc from GBX 138 ($1.80) to GBX 139 ($1.81) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. HSBC Holdings plc reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.69) price target on shares of Serco Group plc in a report on Friday, February 24th. Liberum Capital lowered Serco Group plc to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 120 ($1.56) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group AG raised their price objective on shares of Serco Group plc from GBX 110 ($1.43) to GBX 120 ($1.56) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 168 ($2.19) price objective on shares of Serco Group plc in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 140.08 ($1.82).

Get Serco Group plc alerts:

Shares of Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) opened at 119.0821 on Tuesday. Serco Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 94.95 and a 1-year high of GBX 151.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 117.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 130.15. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.30 billion.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/shore-capital-reaffirms-hold-rating-for-serco-group-plc-srp-2-updated.html.

In other news, insider Angus Cockburn bought 116,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of £139,410 ($181,358.14).

About Serco Group plc

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.