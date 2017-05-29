Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Zpg Plc (LON:ZPG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

ZPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.72) target price on shares of Zpg Plc in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.10) price target on shares of Zpg Plc in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays PLC increased their price target on shares of Zpg Plc from GBX 385 ($5.01) to GBX 420 ($5.46) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.40) price target on shares of Zpg Plc in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.81) price target on shares of Zpg Plc in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 406.90 ($5.29).

Get Zpg Plc alerts:

Zpg Plc (LON:ZPG) opened at 360.20 on Wednesday. Zpg Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 226.20 and a 12 month high of GBX 401.20. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.52 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 367.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 352.64.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/shore-capital-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-zpg-plc-zpg.html.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

In other news, insider Robin Klein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 388 ($5.05), for a total value of £388,000 ($504,748.28). Also, insider Sherry Coutu sold 128,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 388 ($5.05), for a total transaction of £499,550 ($649,863.41). Over the last three months, insiders bought 118 shares of company stock worth $44,768.

About Zpg Plc

ZPG PLC, formerly Zoopla Property Group Plc, is a provider of digital media and lead generation platform that owns and operates digital consumer brands, including Zoopla, uSwitch and PrimeLocation. it has two divisions: Property Services and Comparison Services. The Property Services division includes the United Kingdom (UK) Agency, which represents property advertising services provided to estate agents and lettings agents; New Homes, which represents property advertising services provided to new home developers, and Other Property Services, which represents overseas property advertising services, display advertising and data services.

Receive News & Ratings for Zpg Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zpg Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.