Shopify Inc (US) (SHOP) Receives News Impact Score of 0.25

News headlines about Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SH) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Shopify Inc (US) earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned press coverage about the software maker an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc increased their target price on shares of Shopify Inc (US) from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Vetr downgraded shares of Shopify Inc (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.87 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Shopify Inc (US) in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays PLC increased their target price on shares of Shopify Inc (US) from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Eight Capital upgraded shares of Shopify Inc (US) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.05.

Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) traded up 0.58% during trading on Monday, reaching $90.74. 1,099,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s market cap is $8.30 billion. Shopify Inc has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $95.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.80.

Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Shopify Inc (US) had a negative net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc will post ($0.14) EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc (Shopify) provides a cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. The Company offers subscription solutions and merchant solutions. The Company’s software is used by merchants to run their business across all of their sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts and marketplaces.

