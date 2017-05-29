Shopify Inc (US) (SHOP) Price Target Raised to $87.00

Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SH) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.12% from the company’s previous close.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mackie boosted their price target on shares of Shopify Inc (US) from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Vetr raised shares of Shopify Inc (US) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.45 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc boosted their price target on shares of Shopify Inc (US) from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Shopify Inc (US) in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Summit Redstone boosted their price target on shares of Shopify Inc (US) from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify Inc (US) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.05.

Get Shopify Inc (US) alerts:

Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) opened at 90.74 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $95.88. The company’s market cap is $8.30 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.88 and a 200 day moving average of $59.80.

Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 million. Shopify Inc (US) had a negative net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post ($0.14) EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/shopify-inc-us-shop-price-target-increased-to-87-00-by-analysts-at-morgan-stanley-updated-updated.html.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc (US) during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Shopify Inc (US) by 148.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Shopify Inc (US) during the first quarter worth $116,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new stake in Shopify Inc (US) during the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Shopify Inc (US) during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shopify Inc (US)

Shopify Inc (Shopify) provides a cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. The Company offers subscription solutions and merchant solutions. The Company’s software is used by merchants to run their business across all of their sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts and marketplaces.

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Inc (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify Inc (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.