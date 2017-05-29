Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.50.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) opened at 19.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.70. Shoe Carnival has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $31.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.19 million, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.74 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post $1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCVL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 5.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 482.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival during the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival during the third quarter worth approximately $307,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc is a family footwear retailer. The Company’s primary activity is the sale of footwear and related products through its retail stores in approximately 30 states within the continental United States and in Puerto Rico. It also offers online shopping on its e-commerce site at www.shoecarnival.com.

