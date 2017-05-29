Alambic Investment Management L.P. Has $1.407 Million Position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL)

Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. owned 0.32% of Shoe Carnival worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 181.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,040,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,742,000 after buying an additional 670,802 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 113.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after buying an additional 112,088 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the first quarter worth $1,580,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter worth $1,430,000. Finally, TFS Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the first quarter worth $772,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shoe Carnival Inc. alerts:

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) traded down 5.70% on Monday, reaching $19.52. The company had a trading volume of 341,131 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.90. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $31.79.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post $1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Alambic Investment Management L.P. Has $1.407 Million Position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/shoe-carnival-inc-scvl-shares-bought-by-alambic-investment-management-l-p-updated.html.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Shoe Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shoe Carnival has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc is a family footwear retailer. The Company’s primary activity is the sale of footwear and related products through its retail stores in approximately 30 states within the continental United States and in Puerto Rico. It also offers online shopping on its e-commerce site at www.shoecarnival.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.