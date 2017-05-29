Shinhan Financial Group Co. (SHG) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.10

News articles about Shinhan Financial Group Co. (NYSE:SHG) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Shinhan Financial Group Co. earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media stories about the bank an impact score of 66 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co. from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Shinhan Financial Group Co. (NYSE:SHG) traded up 0.34% during trading on Monday, hitting $44.44. 73,276 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.08. Shinhan Financial Group Co. has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $45.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.80 and its 200-day moving average is $40.67.

About Shinhan Financial Group Co.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. (SFG) is a financial holding company. The Company operates through five segments: commercial banking services, which are provided by Shinhan Bank Co, Ltd. (Shinhan Bank); credit card services, which are provided by Shinhan Card Co, Ltd. (Shinhan Card); securities brokerage services, which are provided by Shinhan Investment Corp.

