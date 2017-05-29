Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $488,000 Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 69.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 10,983 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 12.1% in the third quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 293,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,512,000 after buying an additional 31,690 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 9.5% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 4,053,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,695,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 8.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 428,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,609,000 after buying an additional 34,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 32.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 179,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,454,000 after buying an additional 43,600 shares in the last quarter.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $550.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 246.15%.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Group LLC decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.21.

In related news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 4,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $451,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,981. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 4,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $460,790.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of owning, acquiring, developing and operating data centers. The Company is focused on providing data center and colocation solutions for domestic and international tenants across a range of industry verticals ranging from financial services, cloud and information technology services, to manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

