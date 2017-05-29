SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 28,960 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (HOLX)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,960 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOLX. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 406,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,321,000 after buying an additional 76,831 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at about $454,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 16.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,820,000 after buying an additional 59,952 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,541,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,757,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) traded down 0.34% during trading on Monday, reaching $43.35. 2,720,432 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.08. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.64 and a 12 month high of $46.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Hologic had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.17%. The company had revenue of $715.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post $2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Bank of America Corp downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.54.

In related news, Director Elaine Ullian sold 9,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $386,009.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 17,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $730,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,745 shares of company stock valued at $4,929,815. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems and surgical products with an emphasis on women’s health. The Company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical and Skeletal Health. The diagnostics products include Aptima family of assays, ThinPrep system, the Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test and Procleix blood screening assays.

