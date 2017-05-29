Sevcon (SEV) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.37

Headlines about Sevcon (NASDAQ:SEV) have been trending positive on Monday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sevcon earned a news impact score of 0.37 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SEV. Craig Hallum began coverage on Sevcon in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Sevcon from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Sevcon (NASDAQ:SEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.07. Sevcon had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 62.15%. The company had revenue of $15.67 million for the quarter.

About Sevcon

Sevcon, Inc designs and sells motor controllers for zero emission electric and hybrid vehicles (EVs), under the Sevcon name. The Company’s controls are used to vary the speed and movement of vehicles to integrate specialized functions and to optimize the energy consumption of the vehicle’s power source.

