Evolent Health Inc (EVH) President Seth Blackley Sells 15,000 Shares

Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) President Seth Blackley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 760,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,023,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Seth Blackley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Seth Blackley sold 15,000 shares of Evolent Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $322,200.00.

On Thursday, March 30th, Seth Blackley sold 15,000 shares of Evolent Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $317,850.00.

Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) traded down 1.67% on Monday, hitting $23.50. 641,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s market cap is $1.36 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.84. Evolent Health Inc has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $26.84.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 69.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $106.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Evolent Health Inc will post ($0.41) earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 0.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 7.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 0.8% in the first quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 97,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 5.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Evolent Health by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 25,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on EVH shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc is engaged in healthcare delivery and payment. The Company supports health systems and physician organizations in their migration toward value-based care and population health management. The Company provides an end-to-end, technology-enabled services platform for providers. The Company’s platform, powered by its technology, processes and integrated services, enables providers to migrate their economic orientation from fee-for-service (FFS) reimbursement to payment models that reward value-based payment models.

