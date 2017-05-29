Service Co. International (SCI) Shares Sold by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Service Co. International were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 11.1% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE SCI) traded down 0.44% on Monday, reaching $31.96. 650,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Service Co. International has a one year low of $24.90 and a one year high of $33.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.67.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. Service Co. International had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $777.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post $1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.78%.

WARNING: “Service Co. International (SCI) Shares Sold by HCR Wealth Advisors” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/service-co-international-sci-shares-sold-by-hcr-wealth-advisors.html.

SCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $1,256,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,154.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Blair Waltrip sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $1,552,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 688,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,371,994.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 171,400 shares of company stock valued at $5,466,870. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International is a provider of deathcare products and services, with a network of funeral service locations and cemeteries. The Company’s segments include Funeral, Cemetery and Corporate. It conducts both funeral and cemetery operations in the United States and Canada. As December 31, 2016, it operated 1,502 funeral service locations and 470 cemeteries, including 281 funeral service/cemetery combination locations, which are geographically diversified across 45 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico.

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.