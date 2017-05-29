Service Co. International (SCI) Position Boosted by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 11.1% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 13.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at $321,000. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. Service Co. International had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $777.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 57.78%.

SCI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

In other news, VP Sumner J. Waring III sold 82,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $2,657,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 408,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,172,577. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $1,256,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,154.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,400 shares of company stock valued at $5,466,870. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Service Corporation International is a provider of deathcare products and services, with a network of funeral service locations and cemeteries. The Company’s segments include Funeral, Cemetery and Corporate. It conducts both funeral and cemetery operations in the United States and Canada. As December 31, 2016, it operated 1,502 funeral service locations and 470 cemeteries, including 281 funeral service/cemetery combination locations, which are geographically diversified across 45 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico.

