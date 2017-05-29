Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,409 Danaher Co. (DHR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 26.7% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,848 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp acquired a new position in Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 3.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in Danaher by 22.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) opened at 84.40 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $102.79. The company has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.87 and a 200 day moving average of $82.54.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post $3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.66%.

Several research firms recently commented on DHR. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.29.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 10,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total transaction of $910,190.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,923.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian W. Ellis sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $84,538.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,248 shares of company stock valued at $6,900,377 over the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation (Danaher) designs, manufactures and markets professional, medical, industrial and commercial products and services. The Company operates through four segments: Life Sciences, which offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines; Diagnostics; which offers analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software and services; Dental, which provides products that are used to diagnose, treat and prevent disease and ailments of the teeth, gums and supporting bone, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, which consists of various lines of business, including water quality and product identification.

