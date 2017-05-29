Sensata Technologies Holding (ST) Stake Decreased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding (NYSE:ST) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 372,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 34,996 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.22% of Sensata Technologies Holding worth $16,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding by 1.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,245,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $901,469,000 after buying an additional 348,201 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 13,406,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $522,208,000 after buying an additional 1,187,077 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,071,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $470,193,000 after buying an additional 2,423,823 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding by 16.8% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 5,664,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $219,677,000 after buying an additional 815,605 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,744,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $106,885,000 after buying an additional 483,479 shares during the period.

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding (NYSE:ST) opened at 40.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average of $40.60. Sensata Technologies Holding has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $45.30.

Sensata Technologies Holding (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies Holding had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $807.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding will post $3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ST. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies Holding in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies Holding from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies Holding in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen and Company started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies Holding in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.44.

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. is an industrial technology company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and controls. The Company operates through two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. It produces a range of sensors and controls for applications, such as pressure sensors in automotive systems, thermal circuit breakers in aircraft, and bimetal current and temperature control devices.

