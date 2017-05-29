Sei Investments Co. Boosts Position in FMC Corp (FMC)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of FMC Corp worth $5,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in FMC Corp by 6.2% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 496,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,977,000 after buying an additional 29,129 shares in the last quarter. Live Your Vision LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. KCG Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC Corp by 196.7% in the third quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 16,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 10,933 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its position in shares of FMC Corp by 4.4% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 42,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of FMC Corp by 170.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 16,282 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $596 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.50 million. FMC Corp had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 18.60%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. FMC Corp’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Group LLC set a $70.00 price target on FMC Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. raised FMC Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Instinet raised their price target on FMC Corp from $61.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc raised FMC Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FMC Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC Corp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.16.

In other news, insider Eric Norris sold 11,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $860,368.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Howard Powell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total value of $218,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,702.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,792 shares of company stock valued at $2,155,624 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Corp Company Profile

FMC Corporation is a diversified chemical company serving agricultural, consumer and industrial markets. The Company operates in three business segments: FMC Agricultural Solutions, FMC Health and Nutrition, and FMC Lithium. As of December 31, 2016, the FMC Agricultural Solutions segment developed, marketed and sold three classes of crop protection chemicals: insecticides, herbicides and fungicides.

