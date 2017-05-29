SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays PLC

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays PLC in a research report issued on Monday, May 15th. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00. Barclays PLC’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.97% from the company’s previous close.

SEAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup Inc cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.78.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) traded down 0.71% on Monday, reaching $18.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,514,219 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average is $18.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 160.00 and a beta of 0.69. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $20.13.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.13. SeaWorld Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post $0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Hill Path Capital Partners Lp acquired 362,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.82 per share, for a total transaction of $6,451,285.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Delaware L.P. Sw sold 19,452,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $447,397,449.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,824,825 shares of company stock worth $33,380,194. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Cantab Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Airain ltd bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a theme park and entertainment company. The Company owns or licenses a portfolio of brands, including SeaWorld, Sea Rescue and Busch Gardens. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had a diversified portfolio of 12 destination and regional theme parks that are located across the United States.

